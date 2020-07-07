Dr. Scott Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Stewart, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Stewart, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Stewart works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast Georgia ENT2406 LIGHTHOUSE MANOR DR, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 536-4352
- 2 1235 Friendship Rd Ste 100, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 536-4352
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stewart?
He is great! Personable and smart! Wonderful Dr care from him.
About Dr. Scott Stewart, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1811998446
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart works at
Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.