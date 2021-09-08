See All Ophthalmologists in Bend, OR
Dr. Scott Stevens, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Stevens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.

Dr. Stevens works at St. Charles Preoperative Medicine in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Corneal Erosion and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bend Ophthalmology
    2275 NE Doctors Dr Ste 6, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 389-3166
  2. 2
    Bend Ophthalmology
    2357 NE Conners Ave Ste 101, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 389-3166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Charles Bend
  • St. Charles Redmond

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpetic Keratitis
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Diseases
Herpetic Keratitis
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Diseases

Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cyclocryotherapy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 08, 2021
    Dr. Stevens is a brilliant physician whose knowledge extends to many other specialties and subjects in general. He is thorough and an excellent communicator.
    — Sep 08, 2021
    About Dr. Scott Stevens, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447235916
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stevens works at St. Charles Preoperative Medicine in Bend, OR. View the full address on Dr. Stevens’s profile.

    Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Corneal Erosion and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

