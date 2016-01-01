Overview

Dr. Scott Stevens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Klamath Falls, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med|St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake District Hospital and Sky Lakes Medical Center.



Dr. Stevens works at Klamath Eye Center in Klamath Falls, OR with other offices in Lakeview, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Dry Eyes and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.