Dr. Scott Stevens, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (690)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Stevens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Klamath Falls, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med|St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake District Hospital and Sky Lakes Medical Center.

Dr. Stevens works at Klamath Eye Center in Klamath Falls, OR with other offices in Lakeview, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Dry Eyes and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Klamath Eye Center
    2640 Biehn St Ste 3, Klamath Falls, OR 97601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 884-3148
    Monday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Lakeview Eye Center
    628 N 1st St, Lakeview, OR 97630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 947-3357

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lake District Hospital
  • Sky Lakes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia
Dry Eyes
Stye
Presbyopia
Dry Eyes
Stye

Treatment frequency



Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Antifungal Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Aphakia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aphakia
Argon Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Argon Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Astigmatic Keratotomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autosomal Dominat Congenital Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Cornea Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract - Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Clear Lens Extraction Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Congenital Motor Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Convergence Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Flash Burns Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Angiography Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extracapsular Cataract Extraction Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Injection Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Paresis Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Intra Ocular Tumours Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Medical Therapy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
Keratophakia Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
North Carolina Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Convergence Spasm Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Phakic Refractive Lens Implantation Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Prism Lenses Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Punctal Plug Insertion Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Lens Exchange Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinal Thermal Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Scotoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scotoma
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Examination Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Subconjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Drainage Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Artery Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • American Republic
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBMS
    • First Choice Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Moda Health
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • Oregon Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 690 ratings
    Patient Ratings (690)
    5 Star
    (555)
    4 Star
    (85)
    3 Star
    (27)
    2 Star
    (9)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Scott Stevens, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1306055413
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Virginia University Eye Institute|West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Tuscon Hospital Medical Education Program|Tuscon Hospitals Medical Education Program
    Medical Education
    • St Louis Univ Sch Of Med|St. Louis University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Presbyopia, Dry Eyes and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    690 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

