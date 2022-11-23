Dr. Scott Steven, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Steven, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Steven, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Steven works at
Locations
-
1
Cooper Physicians Office1210 Brace Rd Ste 107, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steven?
Dr. Steven is an excellent, intelligent endocrinologist, and he’s one of the rare medical professionals who actually listens to my questions and acknowledges my concerns. He thoughtfully and respectfully answers my questions with care and attention. Dr. Steven is thorough and ensures that I understand what we discussed during each visit. He also makes certain that I clearly understand any adjustments I may need to make as part of the next steps in my treatment. He’s personable, kind, and friendly. Most important, Dr. Steven treats me with care, compassion, and dignity. I highly recommend Dr. Steven! In addition to having a sparkling personality, he is brilliant. I trust Dr. Steven’s expertise and I know that I’m receiving the best care.
About Dr. Scott Steven, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1336552397
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steven has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Steven using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Steven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steven works at
Dr. Steven speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Steven. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steven.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.