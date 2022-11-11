Overview

Dr. Scott Stephens, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from The University of Toledo Medical Center and is affiliated with Coshocton Regional Medical Center, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Stephens works at OrthoNeuro in Westerville, OH with other offices in Pickerington, OH, New Albany, OH and Dublin, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.