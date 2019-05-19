Overview

Dr. Scott Steinmetz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Steinmetz works at Premier Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Associates in Bel Air, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

