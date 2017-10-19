Dr. Scott Steinmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Steinmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Steinmann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Locations
Rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 200-5040Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
University of Tennessee Orthopedics979 E 3rd St Ste C430, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-6784Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturday8:00am - 3:30pmSunday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scott Steinmann and his PA Natalie have been amazing everytime I have gone to Mayo, they took very good care of me on my visits and for my surgery. They are awesome they really care about their patients and patients family. I would recommend them to everyone. Thank you Dr. Steinman and Natalie.
About Dr. Scott Steinmann, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1831179902
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- Bethesda National Naval Mc
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Columbia College Of Columbia University, New York City
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinmann has seen patients for All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinmann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinmann.
