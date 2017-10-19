See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Scott Steinmann, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Steinmann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

Dr. Steinmann works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN with other offices in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rochester
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 200-5040
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    University of Tennessee Orthopedics
    979 E 3rd St Ste C430, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 778-6784
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 19, 2017
    Dr. Scott Steinmann and his PA Natalie have been amazing everytime I have gone to Mayo, they took very good care of me on my visits and for my surgery. They are awesome they really care about their patients and patients family. I would recommend them to everyone. Thank you Dr. Steinman and Natalie.
    Teresa Perry in Grand Forks, ND — Oct 19, 2017
    About Dr. Scott Steinmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831179902
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bethesda National Naval Mc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia College Of Columbia University, New York City
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
