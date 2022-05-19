Overview

Dr. Scott Stein, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Cuero Regional Hospital, Detar Hospital Navarro, Memorial Medical Center and Yoakum Community Hospital.



Dr. Stein works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.