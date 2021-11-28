Dr. Scott Steiglitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steiglitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Steiglitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Steiglitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.
Dr. Steiglitz works at
primary office1652 W AVENUE J, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 249-6720
So Ca Permanente Medical Group27201 Tourney Rd Ste 110, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 222-2000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Excellent Dr. took the time to listen to what I was saying and has a calm demeanor I would recommend.
- Psychiatry
- English
- La Co Usc Med Center
- Li Jewish Hillside Med Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Psychiatry
Dr. Steiglitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steiglitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steiglitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
