Dr. Scott Stanley, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Stanley, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.
Locations
Catholic Health Initiatives Colorado9949 S Oswego St Ste 200, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 925-4750
Denver-Vail Orthopedics, P.C.8101 E Lowry Blvd Ste 260, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (720) 463-2922
Denver-Vail Orthopedics, PC11960 Lioness Way Ste 270, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (720) 778-4220
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- Colorado Healthop
- CorVel
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient, took his time in explaining and answering my concerns. All staff were very friendly. Wait time was great. Very patient doctor. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Scott Stanley, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Skyridge Medical Center Adult and Pediatric Spine Surgery
- Loyola University Medical Center Orthopaedic Surgery
- Loyola University Medical Center General Surgery
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Wheaton College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanley.
