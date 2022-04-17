Overview

Dr. Scott Stanley, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Stanley works at Centura Gastroenterology in Parker, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.