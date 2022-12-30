Overview

Dr. Scott Standard, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery and Saint Thomas West Hospital.



Dr. Standard works at Howell-Allen Clinic - Nashville in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.