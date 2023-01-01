Dr. Scott Sporer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sporer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Sporer, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Sporer, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Macneal Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Locations
MOR - Chicago (Orthopedic Building)1611 W Harrison St Ste 300, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 361-2111
Central DuPage Hospital - Outpatient Services25 N Winfield Rd Ste 505, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 339-2261
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Macneal Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Physicians' Care Network
- Preferred Network Access
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Union Health Service
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr Sporer!! You and your entire team all have far exceeded my expectations! You replaced both my hips and recently my knee. All three of my surgeries were all flawless. Follow-up communication via text very informative/ helpful in my recovery. Your PA's Gabriel and Lauren are excellent, very knowledgeable and took the time to addressed all my questions. In summary your entire team wins the award for excellence from the time of my very 1st visit throughout my 3 surgeries. Every visit was on schedule with no delay. Communication and follow-up was excellent every step of the way Many many thanks to you and your entire team!!
About Dr. Scott Sporer, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1043299795
Education & Certifications
- Adult Reconstruction - Rush University Medical Center
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center - Orthopedic Surgery
- The University of Iowa College of Medicine

