Dr. Scott Sporer, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
5 (308)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Scott Sporer, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Macneal Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Sporer works at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University in Chicago, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MOR - Chicago (Orthopedic Building)
    1611 W Harrison St Ste 300, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 361-2111
  2. 2
    Central DuPage Hospital - Outpatient Services
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 505, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 339-2261

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Macneal Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians' Care Network
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Union Health Service
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 308 ratings
    Patient Ratings (308)
    5 Star
    (290)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 01, 2023
    Thank you Dr Sporer!! You and your entire team all have far exceeded my expectations! You replaced both my hips and recently my knee. All three of my surgeries were all flawless. Follow-up communication via text very informative/ helpful in my recovery. Your PA's Gabriel and Lauren are excellent, very knowledgeable and took the time to addressed all my questions. In summary your entire team wins the award for excellence from the time of my very 1st visit throughout my 3 surgeries. Every visit was on schedule with no delay. Communication and follow-up was excellent every step of the way Many many thanks to you and your entire team!!
    Steve Phillips — Jan 01, 2023
    About Dr. Scott Sporer, MD

    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043299795
    Education & Certifications

    • Adult Reconstruction - Rush University Medical Center
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center - Orthopedic Surgery
    • The University of Iowa College of Medicine
