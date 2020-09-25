See All Plastic Surgeons in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Scott Spiro, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (110)
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Spiro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Spiro works at Parcells Plastic Surgery in West Orange, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spiro Plastic Surgery, LLC.
    101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 510, West Orange, NJ 07052
(973) 736-5907

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Diseases
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cosmetic Conditions
Breast Diseases
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cosmetic Conditions

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 110 ratings
    Patient Ratings (110)
    5 Star
    (102)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 25, 2020
    Dr. Spiro and his team have been nothing but wonderful! My surgery has been affected by a family situation during its initial schedule and then the coronavirus pandemic hit which cancelled all elective procedures statewide indefinitely. All throughout, Dr. Spiro and his team gave me flexibility, kept me informed, and have made me feel safe and very supported. Dr. Spiro met with me at every appointment (in person and virtual), answering all my questions pre- and post- surgery as well as explain anything that came up. I can't say enough great things about my entire experience. And I love the results!
    Grace — Sep 25, 2020
    About Dr. Scott Spiro, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093896250
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Miami Chldns Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Medical Center (Florida)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Muhlenberg
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Spiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spiro works at Parcells Plastic Surgery in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Spiro’s profile.

    110 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.