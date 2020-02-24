Overview

Dr. Scott Spencer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.



Dr. Spencer works at Practice in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Failure, Pneumonia and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.