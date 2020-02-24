Dr. Scott Spencer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Spencer, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Spencer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Spencer works at
Locations
-
1
St Joseph Health Pulmonry Assoc.2700 E 29th St Ste 260, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 774-0012
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spencer?
Excellent doctor. You can't find a physician with better knowledge and bed side manners. My husband and myself are both seeing him and are extremely happy with his care. Lois & Eddie Robinson College Station, Tx
About Dr. Scott Spencer, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1104864388
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- U Tenn
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Texas A&M University
- Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spencer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spencer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spencer works at
Dr. Spencer has seen patients for Respiratory Failure, Pneumonia and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spencer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spencer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spencer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.