Dr. Scott Spann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Spann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Westlake Orthopaedics Spine & Sports5200 Davis Ln Bldg B200, Austin, TX 78749 Directions (737) 231-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Family Emergency Hospital Brushy Creek230 Deer Ridge Dr, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (737) 231-5500Wednesday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
3
Bone Dr's4316 James Casey St Ste F-201, Austin, TX 78745 DirectionsTuesday8:30am - 12:30pm
-
4
West Lake Hills5656 Bee Caves Rd Ste K200, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 329-6644
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spann?
I am great and my sciatica pain is gone after Dr. Scott Spann at the Westlake Orthopaedics Spine & Sports performed lower lumbar surgery. So much so that I broke my foot 6 months after back surgery and who did I turn to again. Dr Scott Spann and his team have done a great job on my back and foot I can’t say enough. I recommend this group to anyone.
About Dr. Scott Spann, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1861487001
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation Hospital
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Auburn University
