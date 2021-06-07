Overview

Dr. Scott Spann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Spann works at Balcones Pain Consultants in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX and West Lake Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.