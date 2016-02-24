Dr. Scott Spagnoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spagnoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Spagnoli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Spagnoli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Locations
Arlington Ent. Associates PC1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 250, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 524-1212
Virginia Hospital Center Arlington1701 N George Mason Dr, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 524-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spagnoli is honest and straight forward.As his patient,he performed a parodectomy.He is personable and dedicated to a patient well being. He is vested in achieving the best results possible for a patient. He speaks highly of the hospital and the hospital staff and my experience was excellent. Special thank you to a nurse Mary Lou. She is extremely thoughtful and communicates with the patient to set an understanding for the patient of what to expect.
About Dr. Scott Spagnoli, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861467326
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spagnoli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spagnoli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spagnoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spagnoli has seen patients for Laryngitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spagnoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spagnoli speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Spagnoli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spagnoli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spagnoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spagnoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.