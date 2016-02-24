Overview

Dr. Scott Spagnoli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Spagnoli works at Arlington ENT Associates PC in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.