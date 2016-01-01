See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Scott Sorenson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Scott Sorenson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Campbell County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sorenson works at Children's Health Andrews Institute - Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Plano, TX with other offices in Gillette, WY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Health Andrews Institute Orthopedic and Sports Medicine
    7211 Preston Rd Ste 1200, Plano, TX 75024 (214) 456-9250
  2. 2
    Powder River Orthopedics & Spine
    508 Stocktrail Ave Ste A, Gillette, WY 82716 (307) 686-1413
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Campbell County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Geisinger Health Plan
    MultiPlan
    UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Scott Sorenson, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    English
    1194950428
    Education & Certifications

    University of Utah
    Orthopedic Surgery
