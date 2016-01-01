Dr. Sorenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott Sorenson, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Sorenson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sorenson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Children's Health Andrews Institute Orthopedic and Sports Medicine7211 Preston Rd Ste 1200, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (214) 456-9250
-
2
Powder River Orthopedics & Spine508 Stocktrail Ave Ste A, Gillette, WY 82716 Directions (307) 686-1413Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Campbell County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sorenson?
About Dr. Scott Sorenson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1194950428
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorenson works at
Dr. Sorenson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.