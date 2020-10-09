Dr. Scott Sonnier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonnier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Sonnier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Sonnier, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Touro Infirmary.
Dr. Sonnier works at
Locations
Touro Infirmary1401 Foucher St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-8970Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:15pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
- 2 145 Robert E Lee Blvd Ste 402, New Orleans, LA 70124 Directions (504) 373-5433
Ridgelake Health Center 4th Floor Cancer Care and Infusion Center2121 Ridgelake Dr Fl 4, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 885-0577
- 4 1401 Foucher St Infusion Ctr, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-8970
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sonnier is one of the most compassionate doctors I know. He understands that these patients are dealing with a lot. He never forces his personal beliefs on anyone. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Scott Sonnier, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1083679468
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Hematology
