Overview

Dr. Scott Sonnier, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Touro Infirmary.



Dr. Sonnier works at Touro Infirmary Emergency in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.