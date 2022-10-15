Dr. Scott Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Solomon, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Solomon, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Locations
Blood & Marrow Transplnt Grp GA5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 1000, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-1930
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Knows his stuff. Keeps up with the latest. Personable and funny. My oncologist relies on Dr. Solomon for his opinion. He treated me for my Stem Cell Transplant. That was 8 years ago. I'm still here and enjoying my life.
About Dr. Scott Solomon, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1285601831
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon works at
Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
