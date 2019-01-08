Dr. Scott Soleau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soleau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Soleau, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Soleau, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 768-2050Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Baton Rouge500 Rue de la Vie St Ste 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Directions (225) 768-2050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center10105 Park Rowe Cir, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 763-9900
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
Extremely satisfied from beginning to end. Dr. Soleau's professionalism, manners, respect, honesty and talent is of the highest quality. In addition his staff and associates also are among the best that I have ever been associated with in the Medical Field.
About Dr. Scott Soleau, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1003805466
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Utah Department of Neurosurgery, SLC, UT
- University of Utah
- University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
Dr. Soleau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soleau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soleau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soleau has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soleau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Soleau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soleau.
