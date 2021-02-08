Dr. Scott Sobieraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobieraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Sobieraj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Sobieraj, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Sobieraj works at
Locations
-
1
Williamsville Office825 Wehrle Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 634-3243
Hospital Affiliations
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sobieraj?
Scott is a good doctor but Trinity is not the company he should be with. Staff is poorly trained and probably overworked. You can wait endlessly for them to even answer the phone.
About Dr. Scott Sobieraj, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1730333592
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobieraj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobieraj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobieraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobieraj works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobieraj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobieraj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobieraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobieraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.