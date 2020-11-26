Overview

Dr. Scott So, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.



Dr. So works at Pacific Eye Associates in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.