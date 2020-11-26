See All Ophthalmologists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Scott So, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (69)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott So, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.

Dr. So works at Pacific Eye Associates in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Eye Associates
    2100 Webster St Ste 214, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 923-3007

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Glaucoma
Senile Cataracts
Cataract

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott So, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
    NPI Number
    • 1942229984
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jules Stein Eye Institute-Ucla
    Residency
    • Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
    Internship
    • Tufts-New England Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott So, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. So is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. So has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. So has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. So works at Pacific Eye Associates in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. So’s profile.

    Dr. So speaks Cantonese, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. So. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. So.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. So, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. So appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

