Dr. Scott Snyder, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Snyder, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Snyder works at
Locations
Fletcher Mcclelland Lpc Inc.700 Sunset Dr Ste 202, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 543-0059
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Snyder is the best with attention to detail and adjusting meds as needed.
About Dr. Scott Snyder, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snyder accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
