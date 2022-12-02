Overview

Dr. Scott Smukalla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Smukalla works at NYU Langone Gastroenterology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Celiac Disease and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.