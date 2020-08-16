Dr. Smoller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Smoller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Smoller, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Smoller works at
Locations
-
1
Ira J Agatstein MD PA260 SW 84th Ave Ste B, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 452-5188
-
2
Trc-pine Island Kidney Center1871 N Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 916-8958
-
3
Fmc Dialysis Services Ft Lauderdale3863 W Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 321-7772
- 4 7061 Cypress Rd, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 583-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smoller?
Dr. Smoller is exceptional! I like his business casual mode of dress. White coats can be somewhat intimidating. He is very thorough in his exams, his reviews of test results, and answering my questions. Moreover, his staff is professional and congenial. My only gripe is that appointments can't be made by email and that the doctor's notes don't appear to be accessible electronically.
About Dr. Scott Smoller, MD
- Nephrology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1558361543
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smoller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smoller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smoller works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smoller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smoller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smoller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smoller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.