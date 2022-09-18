Dr. Scott Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Texas Orthopedics Sports & Rehabilitation Associates PA4700 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 439-1000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Austin Skeletal Trauma Specialists PA2120 N Mays St Ste 100, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 439-1004Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Orthopedics - Cedar Park1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 120, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 439-1009
Texas Orthopedics - Cedar Park1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 120 Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 439-1009
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I recently saw Dr. Smith for cortisone shots in both knees to help with my arthritis. However he gave me realistic advice in such a kind manner letting me know the shots wouldn’t help and I needed knee replacement surgery instead, which is scary to consider. He went over every detail for before, during and the recovery process and answered all my questions and concerns in a way that left me feeling hopeful and optimistic and assured. He also gave me all the time I needed for the appointment and didn’t just rush me through. I really feel like I am in great hands with him and am lucky to have found such a great doctor for surgery.
About Dr. Scott Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1972507853
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Texas A&M University
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.