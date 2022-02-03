Dr. Scott Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Locations
Sutter Medical Foundation2725 Capitol Ave Dept 302, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 262-9440
Sutter Health1201 Alhambra Blvd Ste 400, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 731-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith did rotator surgery on my husband about 20 years ago with great results. He has done carpel tunnel & trigger finger surgery on both if us with great success. Besides all the wonderful care, he has a fun personality and makes each patient feel special. That's a rare quality in a specialist! We highly recommend.
About Dr. Scott Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
