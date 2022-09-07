See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Neptune, NJ
Dr. Scott Smilen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Smilen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Smilen works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - OBGYN
    19 Davis Ave Fl 7, Neptune, NJ 07753

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Hospital Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Smilen?

    Sep 07, 2022
    Every single person I encountered at the Neptune office was amazing. From the person who scheduled my appointment, to the receptionist, the nurses, the surgical scheduling personnel, all were empathetic, caring, and did their jobs very well. I was brought back to the examining room almost immediately and seen quickly. The doctor took his time to explain what my issue was and gave me the pros and cons of each option to resolve. I felt confident in his guidance and was very pleased with the full experience of this office and staff. I would highly recommend.
    Deborah — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Smilen, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811985518
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Smilen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smilen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smilen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smilen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smilen works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology in Neptune, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Smilen’s profile.

    Dr. Smilen has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smilen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Smilen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smilen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smilen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smilen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

