Dr. Scott Smilen, MD
Dr. Scott Smilen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Valley Hospital.
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - OBGYN19 Davis Ave Fl 7, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-3796
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Valley Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Every single person I encountered at the Neptune office was amazing. From the person who scheduled my appointment, to the receptionist, the nurses, the surgical scheduling personnel, all were empathetic, caring, and did their jobs very well. I was brought back to the examining room almost immediately and seen quickly. The doctor took his time to explain what my issue was and gave me the pros and cons of each option to resolve. I felt confident in his guidance and was very pleased with the full experience of this office and staff. I would highly recommend.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811985518
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Yale University
