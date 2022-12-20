Overview

Dr. Scott Smetana, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Smetana works at Eye Associates of Colorado Springs in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Floaters and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.