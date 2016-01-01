See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Scott Small, MD

Pain Medicine
1.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Scott Small, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. 

Dr. Small works at Tri-Star Medical Group in Santa Ana, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-Star Medical Group
    999 N Tustin Ave Ste 201, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 975-7950

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Acupuncture
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Acupuncture Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott Small, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700047669
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Small has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Small works at Tri-Star Medical Group in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Small’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Small. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Small.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Small, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Small appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.