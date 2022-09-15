Dr. Scott Sledge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sledge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Sledge, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Sledge, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Sledge works at
Locations
Scott L. Sledge MD PA155 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 211, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 494-9600
William W White MD PA19016 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 494-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Rare that I bother with writing an online review - but feel I have to in this case. I've had great doctors over the years but Dr. Sledge is the top of my experience; both in personability and expertise! Initially recommended by one friend, others who had been successfully treated by Dr. Sledge came out of the woodwork to let me know he was "the guy" and had fixed their shoulders. My specific condition was frozen shoulder and his careful counsel, eventual surgery, and relationship with physical therapists (Catalyst - also the Best!) all led to a recovery quicker than most references predict. His entire staff and operation were so good to me. I am very blessed to have used him.
About Dr. Scott Sledge, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sledge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sledge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sledge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sledge has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sledge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
157 patients have reviewed Dr. Sledge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sledge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sledge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sledge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.