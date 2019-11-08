Dr. Scott Slayden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slayden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Slayden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Reproductive Biology Associates1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (770) 277-3361Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 300, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 366-2154
- 3 LL04 Westbrooke Way, Atlanta, GA 30319 Directions (404) 250-1734
Reproductive Biology Associates (Lawrenceville)500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 330, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 277-3361Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Slayden was awesome. We of course are pregnant and couldn't be more happy. He was so personable and caring about all of our concerns. We did the IUI and it was a success the first try. We could not recommend a more perfect doctor to help make our dreams of becoming parents come true! Yall ROCK! The Steele Family God bless
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
