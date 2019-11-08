Overview

Dr. Scott Slayden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.



Dr. Slayden works at Reproductive Biology Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like In Vitro Fertilization and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.