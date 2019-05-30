Dr. Scott Slavis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slavis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Slavis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Slavis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Southern Florida and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Slavis works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Urology3131 La Canada St Ste 217, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 796-8669
Urology Specialists of Nevada6190 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 877-0814
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been under Dr. Slavis' care since 2012, first with prostate cancer and then with urinary damage caused by cancer treatments. He's dedicated, very knowledgeable, and he cares. No other finer doctor in Las Vegas.
About Dr. Scott Slavis, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- La Co Harbor Ucls Med Center
- UCLA Medical Center
- University Of Southern Florida
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slavis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slavis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slavis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slavis has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slavis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Slavis speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Slavis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slavis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slavis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slavis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.