Dr. Scott Sinnott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinnott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Sinnott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Sinnott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Dr. Sinnott works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Physician Network3920 St Francis Way Ste 110, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 807-2280Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sinnott?
I was initially hesitant to see a male OBGYN, but I'm so glad I gave Dr. Sinnott a chance. He has a really nice demeanor, is easy to talk to, listened to what was going on, and considered treatment based on the details of my case instead of black and white criteria. I also felt 0% judged as someone who has no intention of having kids.
About Dr. Scott Sinnott, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1366401184
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Area Med Ed Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinnott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinnott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinnott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinnott works at
Dr. Sinnott has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinnott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinnott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinnott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinnott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinnott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.