Dr. Scott Sinnott, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Sinnott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .

Dr. Sinnott works at FRANCISCAN PHYSICIAN NETWORK in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Physician Network
    3920 St Francis Way Ste 110, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 807-2280
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Birth
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 19, 2021
    I was initially hesitant to see a male OBGYN, but I'm so glad I gave Dr. Sinnott a chance. He has a really nice demeanor, is easy to talk to, listened to what was going on, and considered treatment based on the details of my case instead of black and white criteria. I also felt 0% judged as someone who has no intention of having kids.
    About Dr. Scott Sinnott, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366401184
    Education & Certifications

    • Grand Rapids Area Med Ed Center
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Sinnott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinnott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sinnott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sinnott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sinnott works at FRANCISCAN PHYSICIAN NETWORK in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Sinnott’s profile.

    Dr. Sinnott has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinnott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinnott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinnott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinnott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinnott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

