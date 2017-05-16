Dr. Scott Sims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Sims, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Sims, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Glasgow, KY. They completed their residency with Nephrology Georgetown University
Dr. Sims works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Kentucky Nephrology Associates PSC205 Professional Park Dr, Glasgow, KY 42141 Directions (270) 276-7951
-
2
Southern Kentucky Nephrology Associates PSC720 2nd Ave Ste 301, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 449-3114
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- T.J. Samson Community Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've had this doctor since 2009!! he's the best!!
About Dr. Scott Sims, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nephrology Georgetown University
- Internal Medicine Wilmington Medical Center
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
