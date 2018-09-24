Overview

Dr. Scott Sims, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Elmore Community Hospital, Prattville Baptist Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of Central Alabama.



Dr. Sims works at Montgomery Cardiovascular Associates in Montgomery, AL with other offices in Prattville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.