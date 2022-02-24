See All Urologists in La Jolla, CA
Urology
Dr. Scott Simon, MD is an Urology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They graduated from Rush University Medical Center and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Simon works at Coastal ENT Medical Group in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    La Jolla Urology Medical Group
    9834 Genesee Ave Ste 416, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Polyuria

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Hydrocele
Anemia
Bedwetting
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Breast Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stones
Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Prostate Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Spermatocele
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Varicocele
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Stones
Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Prostatitis
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Erectile Dysfunction
Gynecologic Cancer
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hypospadias
Kidney Disease
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Male Infertility
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Neurogenic Bladder
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Penile Cancer
Penile Implants
Peritoneal Cancer
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
Prostatitis
Reticulosarcoma
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Testicular Cancer
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Cancer
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Yeast Infections

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Feb 24, 2022
Dr. Simon is an excellent doctor. He is very professional and always takes time to listen to your concerns
John Mayson Hines — Feb 24, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Scott Simon, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1841237955
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Mayo Clinic|Mayo Clinic Arizona
Residency
  • Loyola Medical Center|Loyola University Medical Center
Internship
  • Rush Medical College
Medical Education
  • Rush University Medical Center
Board Certifications
  • Urology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Scott Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Simon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Simon works at Coastal ENT Medical Group in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dr. Simon’s profile.

Dr. Simon has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

