Overview

Dr. Scott Simon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Simon works at Orthopaedic and Neurosurgery Specialists PC in Greenwich, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.