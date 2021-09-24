Dr. Scott Silvestry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silvestry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Silvestry, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Silvestry, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Silvestry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Transplant Institute2415 N Orange Ave Ste 700, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silvestry?
Dr Silvestry saved my son’s life. My son was extremely grave when brought to Advent. After a week on an ECMO machine and 16 days in a coma, and a 100% death prognosis from a neurologist my son now lives a normal life. He is more than a doctor, he’s a hero and a miracle worker.
About Dr. Scott Silvestry, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1922028547
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke Univ Med Ctr, Thoracic Surgery Duke Univ Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Duke University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silvestry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silvestry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silvestry works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Silvestry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silvestry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silvestry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silvestry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.