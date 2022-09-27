Overview

Dr. Scott Silverstein, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Silverstein works at MyCare Medical in Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.