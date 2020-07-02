Dr. Scott Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Silverman, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Silverman, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Silverman works at
Locations
-
1
Silverman Pediatric Ophthalmology PA217 MANATEE AVE E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 748-1818
-
2
Coastal Eye Institute6310 Health Park Way Ste 340, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 748-1818
-
3
Coastal Eye Institute1427 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 748-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silverman?
The past two days have been a blur. Dr. Silverman has made a great impression on our son. Our son is 3 years old and got a bad scratch on his eye. Dr. Silverman was so fast and prompt at the eye exams. He even taught our son the spiderman song the first day we saw him. The rest of the day and night our son kept talking about how he wanted to go back to the doctor to sing the song again with him. Dr. Silverman is great with kids and truly knows what he is doing. We will be using him in the future if any of our kids need glasses.
About Dr. Scott Silverman, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912905910
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Pitzer College Of The Claremont Colleges
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman works at
Dr. Silverman has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silverman speaks Spanish.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.