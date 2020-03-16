Overview

Dr. Scott Silverberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Silverberg works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL AT PLAINVIEW in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Internal Derangement of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.