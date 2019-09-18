Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Silver, MD
Dr. Scott Silver, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
1
Practice525 E Big Beaver Rd Ste 125, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (248) 688-9860
2
Beaumont Childrens Hospital3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-1465MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
3
Northwood Physicians PC28905 WOODWARD AVE, Berkley, MI 48072 Directions (248) 551-7500
4
Skyline Plastic Surgery29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 200, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 688-9860
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Did a beautiful job on my husband's leg amputation. Also spent necessary time explaining everything to me, the wife.
About Dr. Scott Silver, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Silver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silver has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.
