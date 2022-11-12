Dr. Scott Silodor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silodor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Silodor, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Silodor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.
Locations
Eye Associates of Wayne P.A.968 HAMBURG TPKE, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 696-0300
Sutton Speech LLC1211 Hamburg Tpke Ste 224, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 696-0998
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was promptly taken at my appointment on time and promptly. Very friendly and professional.
About Dr. Scott Silodor, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silodor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silodor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silodor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
