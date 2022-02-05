Dr. Scott Silas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Silas, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Silas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Atlantic Urological Associates PA545 Health Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 274-5252
-
2
Orthopedic Center of Volusia1630 Mason Ave Ste B, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 274-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Silas is a very caring and exceptional professional. He really cares about his patients and will take the time to review your condition and options. He has a wonderful staff as well.
About Dr. Scott Silas, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1073514253
Education & Certifications
- UCSD Medical Center - El Cajon
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
Dr. Silas works at
