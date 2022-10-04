Dr. Scott Shorten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shorten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Shorten, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Shorten, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Shorten works at
Meritas Health Neurology2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 1235, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Attentive, helpful, good listener, knowledgeable physician!
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Dr. Shorten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shorten accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shorten using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shorten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shorten works at
Dr. Shorten has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Sleep Apnea and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shorten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shorten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shorten.
