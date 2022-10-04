Overview

Dr. Scott Shorten, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Shorten works at Meritas Health Neurology in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Sleep Apnea and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.