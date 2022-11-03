Dr. Scott Shipley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shipley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Shipley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Shipley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Provo, UT. They completed their residency with The Ohio State University
Dr. Shipley works at
Peak Ent Associates1055 N 300 W Ste 401, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 357-7499Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Thyroid Institute of Utah3000 N Triumph Blvd Ste 260, Lehi, UT 84043 Directions (801) 768-3500
- Utah Valley Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My 7 year old got his nose broken by a softball - Dr Shipley did a beautiful job reconstructing it! He was also was so comforting to me and answered all my questions. He really put my son at ease to make the process less scary. Thank you!!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1477510329
- The Ohio State University
- Mount Carmel Medical Center
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Shipley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shipley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shipley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shipley has seen patients for Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shipley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shipley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shipley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shipley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shipley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.