Dr. Scott Shields, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Shields, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Shields works at Total Foot and Ankle in Enid, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Lipedema, Diabetes Type 2 and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Total Foot and Ankle
    524 N VAN BUREN ST, Enid, OK 73703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 237-3338
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    David G. Wade Dpm Pllc
    3330 NW 56th St Ste 600, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 237-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
  • Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipedema
Diabetes Type 2
Bunion
Lipedema
Diabetes Type 2
Bunion

Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Scott Shields, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437133436
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Foot & Ankle Clinic & Afiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    • Huron Road Hospital
    Internship
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Central State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Shields, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shields has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shields has seen patients for Lipedema, Diabetes Type 2 and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shields. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shields.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

