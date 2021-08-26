Overview

Dr. Scott Sherman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Sherman works at Banner Alzheimer's Institute in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.