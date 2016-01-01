Overview

Dr. Scott Sheren, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center.



Dr. Sheren works at Northwell Health Eye Institute in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Ridge, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.