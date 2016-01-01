Dr. Scott Sheren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Sheren, MD
Dr. Scott Sheren, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center.
East End Eye937 E MAIN ST, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 369-0777
East End Eye669 Whiskey Rd, Ridge, NY 11961 Directions (631) 744-8020
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital|Staten Island University Hospital - South
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Sheren has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheren has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheren. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheren.
